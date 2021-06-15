Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 161.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35.

