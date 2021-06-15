GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

GDDY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 838,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,136. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

