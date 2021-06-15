goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Sells C$984,952.86 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at C$28,050,855.15.

David Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$153.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$50.39 and a 52-week high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0785386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.