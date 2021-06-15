Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 540.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

