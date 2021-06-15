Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

