Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

GSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 18,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

