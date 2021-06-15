Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

