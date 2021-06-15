Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 3,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

