Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 487,739 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 487,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,191,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.