Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,669 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $130.08. 252,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

