Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Inter Parfums accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.45% of Inter Parfums worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2,209.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,572. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

