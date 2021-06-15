Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 167.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 369,100 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 353,867 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 114.6% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 334,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GNRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,941. Greenrose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.