Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report $613.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the lowest is $599.70 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 301,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,715. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.