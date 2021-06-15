Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 32.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 13.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 178,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.