Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

