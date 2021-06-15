Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

