Grimes & Company Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

