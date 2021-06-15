Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $376,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,267,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

