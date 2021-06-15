Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

