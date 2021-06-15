Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 220,255 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

