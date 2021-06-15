Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 587,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.