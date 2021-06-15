Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

