Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

