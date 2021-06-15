Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.06.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.
TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
