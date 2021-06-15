Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

