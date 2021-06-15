GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Up 169.7% in May

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGTTF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Get GTEC alerts:

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.