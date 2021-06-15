GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Up 169.7% in May

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GGTTF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87.
GTEC Company Profile
