Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 632,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.57% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

GHSI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

