Gulden 24-Hour Volume Hits $203,970.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $203,970.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00434354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,790,076 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

