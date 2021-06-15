H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY remained flat at $$5.03 on Tuesday. 31,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,538. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.