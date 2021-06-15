Halma’s (HLMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,791 ($36.46) on Friday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,799 ($36.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The stock has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,575.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

