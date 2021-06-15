Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.99 ($0.78). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 48,332 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

