Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,676,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.38. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.