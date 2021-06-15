Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.38. 163,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $321.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

