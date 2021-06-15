Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.95. 53,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

