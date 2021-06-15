Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $391,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,308,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

