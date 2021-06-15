Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $831,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 22,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,483. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

