Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,463 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

BA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.07. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

