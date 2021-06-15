Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

