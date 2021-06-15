Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 12,822 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $121,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

