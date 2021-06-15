Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.77% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

