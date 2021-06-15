Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $159,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

