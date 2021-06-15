H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 872,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.