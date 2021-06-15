Head to Head Analysis: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 5.61 -$1.68 million $0.64 46.39 Accolade $170.36 million 18.32 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -32.24

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVO Payments and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $54.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 0.53% -6.89% 3.39% Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Accolade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

