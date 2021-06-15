Head to Head Comparison: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get RPT Realty alerts:

This table compares RPT Realty and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.76 -$10.23 million $0.78 17.45 CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.35 $41.40 million $3.90 20.22

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32% CyrusOne 4.13% 1.75% 0.67%

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CyrusOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RPT Realty and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 CyrusOne 1 6 5 0 2.33

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $83.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyrusOne beats RPT Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.