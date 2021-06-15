Head-To-Head Comparison: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.46 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.75 BIT Mining $3.34 million 117.19 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Six Flags Entertainment and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $42.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

