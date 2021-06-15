Head-To-Head Contrast: Advantage Solutions (ADV) & The Competition

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) is one of 205 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Advantage Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion -$175.81 million 14.93 Advantage Solutions Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -191.55

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Advantage Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Advantage Solutions Competitors 1141 5867 10818 314 2.57

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Advantage Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A -2.89% -1.18% Advantage Solutions Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Summary

Advantage Solutions rivals beat Advantage Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

