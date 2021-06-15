Head to Head Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vital Farms alerts:

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vital Farms and Nestlé, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Nestlé 1 4 9 0 2.57

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 62.69%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Nestlé.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and Nestlé’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.96 $8.80 million $0.27 78.70 Nestlé $89.95 billion 4.06 $13.05 billion $4.49 28.22

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Nestlé is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands. The company also provides coffee products under the NescafÃ© original, Nespresso, NescafÃ© Dolce Gusto, NescafÃ©, NescafÃ© Original 3 in 1, Coffee-Mate, NescafÃ© Gold, and NescafÃ© Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Thomy, Jacks, TombStone, Buitoni, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La LaitiÃ¨re brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, NescafÃ©, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Peptamen, Resource, and Nutren Junior brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, MÃ¶venpick, HÃ¤agen-Dazs, NestlÃ© Ice Cream, and ExtrÃªme brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Chef Michael's, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. Further, it provides coffee creamers under the Starbucks brand. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.