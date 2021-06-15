Hellenic Coin Market Cap Tops $324.96 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00011584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $324.96 million and approximately $220,788.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00435515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

