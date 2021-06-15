Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.97. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,185,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

