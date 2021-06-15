Henderson High Income Trust (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £235.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.58. Henderson High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

