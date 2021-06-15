Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 162,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,463 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

